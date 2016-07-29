版本:
BRIEF-Territorial Bancorp Q2 EPS $0.43

July 29 Territorial Bancorp Inc

* Territorial Bancorp Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 shr $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

