BRIEF-Gores Holdings says Pennant Capital reports 5.87 pct passive stake in co - SEC filing

July 29 Gores Holdings Inc

* Pennant Capital Management, LLC reports 5.87 pct passive stake in Gores Holdings as of July 19, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ax66nQ ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

