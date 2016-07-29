版本:
BRIEF-Whitewave Foods cancels Q2 2016 earnings conference call

July 29 Whitewave Foods Co

* Whitewave Foods cancels second quarter 2016 earnings conference call

* As a result of its proposed merger with Danone S.A., it is cancelling its Q2 2016 earnings conference call and webcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

