BRIEF-Linear Technology to pay Analog $490 mln, if merger is terminated

July 29 Linear Technology Corp :

* If merger agreement is terminated, Linear will be obligated to pay to Analog a termination fee equal to $490 million in cash

* If merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances Analog will be obligated to pay Linear a termination fee equal to $700 million in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2ax9cYQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)