2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Aina Le'a files to withdraw IPO plans

July 29 Aina Le'a Inc :

* Files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

* Aina Le'a Inc had filed for IPO of up to $27.5 million in Jan 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ag0eyg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

