版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-DragonWave says offering up to $6 mln in aggregate of Class A units and Class B units

July 29 DragonWave Inc

* Says it is offering up to $6.0 million in the aggregate of Class A units and Class B units, in any combination Source: (bit.ly/2ag13af ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐