2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Ameriquest Inc files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

July 29 Ameriquest Inc

* Ameriquest Inc files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

* Ameriquest Inc had filed for IPO of up to $75 million in Nov 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2aCIhxL ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

