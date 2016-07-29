版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners files to offer or resale of up to about 22 mln of its common units by the selling securityholders

July 29 Teekay Offshore Partners LP

* Teekay Offshore Partners files to offer or resale of up to about 22 million of its common units by the selling securityholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐