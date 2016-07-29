版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC Filing

July 29 Suncoke Energy Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

