版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Adage Capital reports 8.03 pct passive stake in InfraREIT

July 29 InfraREIT Inc :

* Adage Capital Partners, L.P. reports 8.03 pct passive stake in InfraREIT Inc as of July 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aazkpI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐