2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Old Point Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.11

July 29 Old Point Financial Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.11

* Qtrly net interest income $6.9 million versus $6.6 million Source text: (bit.ly/2a5XRRc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

