版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Slyce appoints Swapan Kakumanu as its new CFO

July 29 Slyce Inc

* Says appointed swapan kakumanu as its new chief financial officer

* Slyce appoints new chief financial officer and closing of convertible debenture

* Slyce inc says kakumanu will be replacing khurram qureshi as cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐