BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry sells Jewelry Park for about $171 million

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
July 29 Kingold Jewelry
* Kingold Jewelry sells Jewelry Park for about $171 million
* Unit has sold all of its interest in Kingold Jewelry Cultural Industry Park to Wuhan Lianfuda Investment Management Co., Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.