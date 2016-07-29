版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry sells Jewelry Park for about $171 million

July 29 Kingold Jewelry

* Kingold Jewelry sells Jewelry Park for about $171 million

* Unit has sold all of its interest in Kingold Jewelry Cultural Industry Park to Wuhan Lianfuda Investment Management Co., Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐