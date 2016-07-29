BRIEF-Cisco Systems' board adopts amendments to its amended bylaws

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
July 29 Cisco Systems Inc :
* Says on July 28, 2016, board adopted amendments to Cisco'S amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access
* Bylaws to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20 shareholders, that constitutes at least 3% of co's outstanding shares, to nominate director Source text: (bit.ly/2aQoMxw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.