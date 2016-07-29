版本:
2016年 7月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe increases size of board

July 29 Northstar Realty Europe Corp :

* Says size of the board was increased from seven to eight members - SEC filing

* Says board voted to elect Dianne Hurley, effective August 3, 2016, as an independent director of the board Source text: (bit.ly/2aAUf9e) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

