BRIEF-Kite Realty says entered 5th amended and restated credit agreement

July 29 Kite Realty Group Trust

* Kite Realty Group, L.P. entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement

* Says revolving facility has a new scheduled maturity date of July 28, 2020 - SEC filing

* Kite Realty Group Trust says agreement provides for $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility and $400 million of unsecured term loan facilities

* Kite Realty Group Trust says Kite Realty Group L.P has option to increase revolving facility to $1 billion Source: (bit.ly/2aDcR9W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)