2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital announces AT--Market program

July 29 Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

* Announces At -Market program

* Orchid Island Capital Inc says filed a prospectus supplement under which it may from time to time sell up to $125 million of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

