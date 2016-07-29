版本:
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise unit amends credit agreement

July 29 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Amendment increases principal amount of commitments under term loan credit facility from 590.5 million euros to 729.9 million euros -SEC filing

* Unit entered into a supplemental agreement which amends credit agreement, dated as of october 12, 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

