BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise unit amends credit agreement

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
July 29 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Amendment increases principal amount of commitments under term loan credit facility from 590.5 million euros to 729.9 million euros -SEC filing
* Unit entered into a supplemental agreement which amends credit agreement, dated as of october 12, 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.