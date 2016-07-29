版本:
BRIEF-FJ Capital Management reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Georgetown Bancorp

July 29 Georgetown Bancorp Inc :

* FJ Capital Management Llc reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Georgetown Bancorp Inc as of July 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aCGtoj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

