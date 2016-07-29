版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Univar files for stock shelf of up to $83.7 mln

July 29 Univar Inc :

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $83.7 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aawVvn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

