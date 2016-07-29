版本:
BRIEF-Bay City Capital LLC reports 49.9 pct stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - SEC Filing

July 29 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bay City Capital LLC reports 49.9 pct stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc as of July 22, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

