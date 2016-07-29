版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-WVS Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.20

July 29 WVS Financial Corp :

* Qtrly net interest income $1.39 million versus $1.28 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20 Source text: (bit.ly/2anZE0b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

