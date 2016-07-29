版本:
BRIEF-Office depot appoints Kristin Campbell as director

July 29 Office Depot Inc :

* Board of directors voted to increase size of board from ten to eleven

* Says Kristin A. Campbell appointed director Source text: (bit.ly/2awhUbt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

