公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management reports 5.27 pct passive stake in Quantum

July 29 Quantum Corp :

* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.27 pct passive stake in Quantum Corp as of July 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2a5XtT2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

