2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Teekay files for secondary offering of 12 mln common shares

July 29 Teekay Corp :

* Teekay Corp files for secondary offering of 12 mln common shares - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ag2uW7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

