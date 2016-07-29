BRIEF-Lundin Gold qtrly loss per share $0.12

July 29 Lundin Gold Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Says offering for aggregate gross proceeds of cad$82,500,000

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says on june 27, 2016, company entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters

* Lundin gold inc says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of cad$5.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )