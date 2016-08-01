BRIEF-Statoil plans $96 million sale of U.S. onshore assets

Aug 1 Statoil Asa :
* Continues to optimise its U.S. onshore portfolio
* Has agreed a further sale of non-core assets in its U.S.
onshore portfolio, third in Southern Marcellus in last two years
* Will divest some of its non-operated interests in state of
west virginia to Antero resources corporation (Antero") for
approximately usd 96 million in cash
* Statoil's net acreage included in this transaction is
approximately 11,500 acres and its average working interest is
19%
* Statoil retains its operated properties in marcellus
* Divestment increases statoil's financial flexibility and
allows capital to be focused on core activities in order to
maximise value creation
