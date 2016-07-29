版本:
2016年 7月 30日 星期六 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals offers up to 3.2 mln shares

July 29 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says it is offering up to 3.2 million shares of co's common stock to institutional investors - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

