公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Nightingale announces delay in filing annual materials

July 29 Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Says expects to be in a position to file annual materials on or before august 15, 2016

* Nightingale announces delay in filing annual materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

