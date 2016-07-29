版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Elon musk says Tesla Minibus will be built on a Model X chassis - tweet

July 29 (Reuters) -

* Elon Musk tweet - Tesla Minibus will be built on a Model X chassis Further company coverage:

