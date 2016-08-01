BRIEF-Moody's says EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Moody's on EU banks:
* EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests
* Prove to be resilient under adverse conditions, marking a significant improvement upon the results of the EBA's test in 2014
* "The majority of European Union banks have robust capital levels in the adverse scenario"
* The 51 banks participating in the 2016 test display greater resilience to stressed conditions than the 2014 group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.