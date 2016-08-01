BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports positive top-line results from Phase 2 Studies of HTX-011

Aug 1 Heron Therapeutics Inc :
* HTX-011 statistically superior to standard-of-care
bupivacaine solution on both pain intensity and opioid use
* Heron therapeutics reports positive top-line results from
phase 2 studies of htx-011 for management of post-operative pain
* Statistically significant reductions in pain intensity
through 96 hours after bunion surgery and through 48 hours after
hernia surgery
* HTX-011 has been generally well tolerated in ongoing phase
2 program, which has involved more than 250 administrations of
htx-011
