瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 1日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd. agrees to acquire Transocean Partners

Aug 1 Transocean Ltd

* Transocean partners common unitholders to receive 1.1427 shares of transocean per transocean partners unit in an all equity transaction

* Following completion of transaction, transocean partners will be 100% owned by transocean ltd

* Will have indirectly acquired 51% interests in the discoverer inspiration, the discoverer clear leader and the development driller iii

* Transocean ltd. Agrees to acquire transocean partners llc

* Transaction is expected to generally be non-taxable to transocean partners common unitholders

* Transocean partners' minimum quarterly distribution of $0.3625 per unit for q3 of 2016 is expected to be paid in q4 of 2016

* Transocean has already committed to voting its approximately 21.3 million common units in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

