BRIEF-Solarcity Corp enters into agreement with Tesla

Aug 1 Solarcity Corp
* On July 31, 2016, Tesla and Solarcity entered into an
agreement and plan of merger
* Each share of common stock will be converted into right to
receive 0.110 shares of Tesla common stock, par value $0.001 per
share
* No fractional shares of Tesla common stock will be issued
in merger; co stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any
fractional shares
* If merger is terminated under certain circumstances,
Solarcity will be required to pay Tesla a termination fee in
amount of $78.2 million
* Pursuant to 'go-shop' provision, for 45 calendar days
following signing of agreement, co may solicit, discuss
alternative proposals
* Following expiration of go-shop period, Solarcity will
become subject to customary 'no shop' restrictions
* If co terminates merger to enter agreement with respect to
alternative proposal with third party, co to pay Tesla
termination fee of $26.1 million
Source: bit.ly/2acckLw
Further company coverage: