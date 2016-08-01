BRIEF-Caesars Acquisition says on July 30 unit entered stock purchase agreement

Aug 1 Caesars Acquisition Co
* On july 30, 2016, caesars interactive entertainment, inc
entered into a stock purchase agreement - sec filing
* Cie will sell its social and mobile games business to
alpha frontier limited
* Cie will form a wholly owned subsidiary and consolidate
smg business, including playtika, ltd into new cie
* Cie has agreed to hold proceeds from sale in a separate
maintenance account until occurrence of certain bankruptcy
release events
* Alpha frontier limited will acquire all of issued and
outstanding capital stock of new cie for cash consideration of
$4.4 billion
* Assets to be sold limited to smg business, to not include
cie's interest in world series of poker brand
* Assets to be sold will not include other wsop-related
intellectual property or cie's online real money gaming business
