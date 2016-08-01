BRIEF-Caesars Acquisition says on July 30 unit entered stock purchase agreement

Aug 1 Caesars Acquisition Co

* On july 30, 2016, caesars interactive entertainment, inc entered into a stock purchase agreement - sec filing

* Cie will sell its social and mobile games business to alpha frontier limited

* Cie will form a wholly owned subsidiary and consolidate smg business, including playtika, ltd into new cie

* Cie has agreed to hold proceeds from sale in a separate maintenance account until occurrence of certain bankruptcy release events

* Alpha frontier limited will acquire all of issued and outstanding capital stock of new cie for cash consideration of $4.4 billion

* Assets to be sold limited to smg business, to not include cie's interest in world series of poker brand

* Assets to be sold will not include other wsop-related intellectual property or cie's online real money gaming business