BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals withdraws 2016 financial guidance

Aug 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Company withdraws its 2016 financial guidance
* Company announces interruption in supply of
Auryxia(ferric citrate)
* Supply interruption does not affect safety profile of
currently available Auryxia
* Expects to make Auryxia available to patients when supply
of Auryxia is back to adequate levels
* Total revenues for quarter ended June 30, 2016 were about
$9.3 million, compared with $2.5 million last year
* Supply of Auryxia is expected to be back to adequate
levels during Q4 of 2016
* Expects to file a supplemental new drug application (SNDA)
with FDA late in Q3 of 2016
* Determined supply interruption is going to occur due to
production-related issue in converting API to finished product
at contract manufacturer
* Current inventories of Auryxia are not sufficient to
ensure uninterrupted patient access to this medicine
* Issue resulted in variable production yields of finished
drug product and company has exhausted its reserve of finished
drug product
* Says at this time, current inventories of Auryxia are not
sufficient to ensure uninterrupted patient access to Auryxia
* Says supply interruption does not affect safety profile of
currently available Auryxia
* Working with its existing manufacturer to resolve
production-related issue and rebuild adequate supply
* "We believe we are well positioned financially to manage
through this interruption in supply of Auryxia"
* Net loss for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $44.7
million, or $0.42 per share
