公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 1日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-PacWest bancorp declares quarterly cash dividend

Aug 1 PacWest Bancorp :

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share payable on August 31, 2016 to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
