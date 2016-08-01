版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 1日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Hill International says Glass Lewis Recommends Withholding Votes from 2 of 3 Bulldog Nominees

Aug 1 Hill International Inc

* Glass, Lewis & Co Llc recommended stockholders withhold votes from two of three director nominees recommended by bulldog investors, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐