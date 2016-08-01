版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 1日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Old Second Bancorp's subsidiary agreed to acquire Chicago branch of Talmer Bank and Trust

Aug 1 Old Second Bancorp Inc :

* Deal includes approximately $82 million of deposits and approximately $238 million of loans

* Co's banking subsidiary, old second national bank has agreed to acquire Chicago branch of Talmer Bank and trust - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2ac05i1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐