BRIEF-Kabam and Hasbro announce partnership to develop multiplayer mobile game inspired by Transformers franchise

Aug 1 Kabam

* Co, Hasbro Inc announced a partnership to develop a multiplayer mobile game inspired by Transformers franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
