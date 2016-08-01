版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 1日 星期一 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Tetra Tech awarded $200 mln contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command

Aug 1 Tetra Tech Inc

* Will provide environmental engineering support services for navy's environmental restoration program

* Has been awarded a $200 million, single-award contract by naval facilities engineering command (navfac) atlantic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐