BRIEF-Dex Media emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Aug 1 Dex Media Inc :
* Dex Media completes financial restructuring, emerges from
Chapter 11
* Dex Media is now a privately-owned company and its shares
are no longer available for trading on a public exchange
* Former lenders who were members of steering committee of
ad hoc group of company's lenders, will own 100 percent of
equity of reorganized Dex Media
* Company's unsecured noteholders received $5 million cash
payment, warrants to buy up to 10 percent of reorganized
company's equity
* Options to buy up to 10 percent of reorganized company's
equity in exchange for approximately $300 million in claims
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: