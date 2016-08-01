版本:
2016年 8月 1日

BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate announces new project in New York

Aug 1 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new land acquisition and development project in New York

* Deal for $66.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
