BRIEF- Citi expects the operating environment to continue to be challenging

Aug 1 Citigroup Inc

* While market activity increased following referendum in the U.K., Citi expects the operating environment to continue to be challenging

* To date, Citi has not experienced any significant negative impact to its results or client activity or exposures as result of Brexit vote

* Many risks, uncertainties remain, including significant uncertainties arising from vote in favor of U.K.'s withdrawal from EU - filing

* Q2 expenses decreased 5% versus prior-year as lower expenses in citi holdings, benefit from impact of FX translation partially offset by ongoing investments in Citicorp

* Citi will continue to monitor developments emanating from the U.K. Referendum closely

* Fx translation lowered expenses by about $316 million in Q2 compared to prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)