BRIEF- Citi expects the operating environment to continue to be challenging

* While market activity increased following referendum in
the U.K., Citi expects the operating environment to continue to
be challenging
* To date, Citi has not experienced any significant negative
impact to its results or client activity or exposures as result
of Brexit vote
* Many risks, uncertainties remain, including significant
uncertainties arising from vote in favor of U.K.'s withdrawal
from EU - filing
* Q2 expenses decreased 5% versus prior-year as lower
expenses in citi holdings, benefit from impact of FX translation
partially offset by ongoing investments in Citicorp
* Citi will continue to monitor developments emanating from
the U.K. Referendum closely
* Fx translation lowered expenses by about $316 million in
Q2 compared to prior-year period
