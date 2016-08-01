BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees 2016 capex about $650 mln - conf call

Aug 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:
* "We are expecting our capital expenditures to be
approximately $650 million in 2016" - Conference Call
* Sees depreciation expense of $400 million for full-year
and about $85 million- $90 million for Q3
* Intends to deploy first systems to Ocean Blacklion and
Ocean Blackrhino drillships towards the end of the year
* Expects Q3 rig operating costs, in the line contract
drilling expense, of about $195 million- $215 million
* Sees 2016 maintenance capital cost of about $140 million,
below prior-year spend of $215 million
* Sees 2016 newbuild capital expenditures of about $510
million, including Q2 payment for delivery of Ocean GreatWhite
* "We may have seen a bottom in the oil price, but it is
clear that volatility will be with us for some time to come"
* "Utilization is still declining at almost 5 percent per
quarter and contracting is essentially next to zero"
* Says will see a slight increase in run rate when the Ocean
Greatwhite goes into service towards the end of this year
* Says Ocean Greatwhite to begin drilling campaign for BP
in late Q4 at a rate of $585,000/day
