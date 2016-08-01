BRIEF-Moody's rates Microsoft's new senior notes at Aaa

Aug 1 Moody's
* Ratings reflects expectations that microsoft's business
model will remain exceptionally robust as it transitions from on
premise licensing
* Believes microsoft may also raise debt to support future
dividend, share buybacks such that gross debt could exceed $90
billion in fiscal 2017
* Expects microsoft will fund pending linkedin acquisition
entirely with debt, leading to microsoft's gross adjusted debt
to ebitda above 2x
* Moody's rates microsoft's new senior notes at aaa
Source text (bit.ly/2atKlmR)

