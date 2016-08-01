版本:
BRIEF-Moody's rates Microsoft's new senior notes at Aaa

Aug 1 Moody's

* Ratings reflects expectations that microsoft's business model will remain exceptionally robust as it transitions from on premise licensing

* Believes microsoft may also raise debt to support future dividend, share buybacks such that gross debt could exceed $90 billion in fiscal 2017

* Expects microsoft will fund pending linkedin acquisition entirely with debt, leading to microsoft's gross adjusted debt to ebitda above 2x

* Moody's rates microsoft's new senior notes at aaa Source text (bit.ly/2atKlmR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

