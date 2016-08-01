BRIEF-Trina Solar enters agreement for going private transaction

Aug 1 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Trina Solar enters into definitive agreement for going
private transaction
* Agrees to all-cash transaction implying an equity value of
company of approximately $1.1 billion
* Company will be acquired by an investor consortium in an
all-cash transaction
* Board of directors resolved to recommend that company's
shareholders vote to authorize and approve merger agreement and
merger
* Jifan Gao, chairman, CEO and his affiliates agreed to vote
all shares, ADSs they own in favor of approval of merger
agreement
* Investor consortium comprises Great Zhongou Asset
Management (Shanghai), Liuan Xinshi Asset Management Co.,and/or
respective units,among others
* Board of directors approved merger agreement
* Each ordinary share will be cancelled and cease to exist
in exchange for right to receive $0.232 in cash without interest
* Each ADS of co, representing 50 shares, will be cancelled
in exchange for right to receive $11.60 in cash without interest
* Investor consortium comprises Gao,Shanghai Xingsheng
Equity Investment & Management,Shanghai Xingjing Investment
Management, among others
