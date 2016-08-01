Aug 1 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit imaging announces signing a non-binding loi
regarding the sale of torun plaza and suwaki plaza shopping and
entertainment centres in poland, by its subsidiary, plaza
centers
* Total agreed value of portfolio is eur 121 million,
subject to adjustments on basis of in place net operating income
and future noi
* Under terms of loi, portfolio will remain under plaza's
management until december 31, 2017
* Disposal is currently expected to complete by end of
october 2016
