公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-PDL Biopharma completes second tranche payment under royalty transaction

Aug 1 PDL Biopharma Inc :

* PDL Biopharma completes second tranche payment under royalty transaction with Ariad Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

