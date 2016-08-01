版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Carmike Cinemas qtrly loss per share $0.07

Aug 1 Carmike Cinemas Inc

* Q2 revenue $204.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue view $209.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2anbR6z) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐